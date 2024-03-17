DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FLY presents St Paddy's Festival - Hillhead Bookclub

Hillhead Bookclub
Sun, 17 Mar, 2:00 pm
DJGlasgow
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FLY x HHBC returns for a St Patrick's Day all dayer celebration.

N.B Guinness provided by the promoter.

2pm - Late.

Final entry 3.30pm.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FLY.
£
Venue

Hillhead Bookclub

17 Vinicombe Street, Glasgow G12 8SJ
Doors open2:00 pm
180 capacity

