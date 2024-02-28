Top track

The Murder Capital

MOTH Club
Wed, 28 Feb, 7:00 pm
£13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

SJM Concerts Presents

The Murder Capital

Plus DJ set from ‘Carlos o’Connell’

This is an 18+ event
Presented by SJM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Murder Capital

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity

