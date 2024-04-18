DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Oak Pantheon was born in 2011 upon the release of their first song, “Architect of the Void, Pt I”. The song gained surprising underground traction and inspired Sami Sati and Tanner Swenson to continue writing and recording what would become “The Void” EP w...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.