Fubu Organization #6 w/ 63Og, HIM$ and more

DOCK B
Fri, 1 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€13.35
FUBU ORGANIZATION revient à DOCK B pour sa 6eme édition le 1er mars, avec cette fois-ci un line up underground d’artistes français : 63OG , HIM$ , NDO RUNWAY , NOBODYLIKESBIRDIE, GR8 NI8 et 2JTWOJAY

Ils vous présenteront leur univers artistique respectifs...

A partir de 16 ans.
Présenté par FUBU ORGA & DOCK B
Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Doors open8:00 pm

