claire rousay

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Wed, 29 May, 7:30 pm
£21.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Claire Rousay

Snippets of conversations, bird calls, and the clicking of a stove burner trying to ignite, are just a few of the field recordings that San Antonio-based sound artist claire rousay weaves together in her sprawling, meditative music. A composer of "emo ambi Read more

Event information

Making her debut on the legendary Thrill Jockey Records, with her upcoming LP ‘sentiment’, claire rousay is known for challenging conventions in experimental and ambient music forms.

She incorporates textural found sounds, sumptuous drones and candid fiel...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Institute of Contemporary Arts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Claire Rousay

Venue

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

