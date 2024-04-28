Top track

Duże Oczy

Smolasty

229
Sun, 28 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SMOLASTY's concert in LONDON!

Polish rapper and music producer, who needs no special introduction, will perform your favourite songs from his entire career.

Inform your friends and come to the biggest concert in the area!

Admission: 16+ - individuals un...

This is an 16+ event. (U16s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by MegiK Events.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Smolasty

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 1 - entrance through the double glass doors.

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.