Public Memory + Volya

Le Molotov
Thu, 9 May, 8:30 pm
€8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Public Memory crée de la musique depuis les recoins du paysage psychique. Les atmosphères grinçantes et les synthétiseurs endommagés évoquent le trip hop, le dub, le krautrock, et se mêlent à un ensemble de percussions électroniques et organiques, à une pr...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Public Memory

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

