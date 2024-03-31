DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Afrobeats n Brunch Manchester

Floripa Manchester
Sun, 31 Mar, 2:00 pm
GigsManchester
£20.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
AFROBEATS N BRUNCH IS COMING TO MANCHESTER!

Our first event of the Year 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Stand up TALL and rep your flags at our immersive brunch event, featuring a day of vibrant colors, delicious food, strong rum punch, and unbeatable vibes.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Afrobeats N Brunch
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Floripa Manchester

Unit 1 Withy Grove, Manchester M4 2BS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

