DENT MAY “What’s For Breakfast?” Tour

Club Congress
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$22.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Thursday, June 13th

w/ special guest Sedona

ADV $18 | DOS $20

7pm

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Psyko Steve
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dent May

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

