Escape the ordinary this Valentine's Day! Get ready to groove at Lovers Ball! This Valentine's Soirée is where love and beats collide. Grab a date for an unforgettable night of music, laughter and romance! Dress to impress ;)
DJ's: YoPresto b2b Pico, Lex...
- 21+
- Doors: 7pm
- Event will take place INDOORS
- Uber/Lyft/train to venue
- Drink responsibly
- No large bags
- No dogs
- Enter through the South Blvd entrance
