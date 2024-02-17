Top track

LOVERS BALL - Valentines Soirée

The Music Yard
Sat, 17 Feb, 7:00 pm
PartyCharlotte
From $15.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Escape the ordinary this Valentine's Day! Get ready to groove at Lovers Ball! This Valentine's Soirée is where love and beats collide. Grab a date for an unforgettable night of music, laughter and romance! Dress to impress ;)

DJ's: YoPresto b2b Pico, Lex...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Doors open7:00 pm
750 capacity

Event Details

- 21+

- Doors: 7pm

- Event will take place INDOORS

- Uber/Lyft/train to venue

- Drink responsibly

- No large bags

- No dogs

- Enter through the South Blvd entrance

