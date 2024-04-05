Top track

Late Night Radio x Maddy O'Neal

The Music Yard
Fri, 5 Apr, 6:00 pm
DJCharlotte
From $21.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Late Night Radio & Maddy O'Neal are teaming up to bring the FUNK to Charlotte on April 5th at The Music Yard!

Late Night Radio

Alex Medellin aka Late Night Radio is a Denver-based musician, producer, and pillar of the Colorado electronic music scene. His...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maddy O’Neal, Late Night Radio

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
750 capacity

FAQs

Event Details

- Support: TBA

- 6pm Doors

- Walk-up & table-side food & beverage service available all show

- Uber/Lyft/Train to venue

- DO NOT PARK AT TACO BELL OR THE VENUE.

- Drink responsibly

- No large bags

- No dogs

- Enter through the South Blvd entrance

- Respect the venue and venue staff

