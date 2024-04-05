DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Late Night Radio & Maddy O'Neal are teaming up to bring the FUNK to Charlotte on April 5th at The Music Yard!
Late Night Radio
Alex Medellin aka Late Night Radio is a Denver-based musician, producer, and pillar of the Colorado electronic music scene. His...
- Support: TBA
- 6pm Doors
- Walk-up & table-side food & beverage service available all show
- Uber/Lyft/Train to venue
- DO NOT PARK AT TACO BELL OR THE VENUE.
- Drink responsibly
- No large bags
- No dogs
- Enter through the South Blvd entrance
- Respect the venue and venue staff
