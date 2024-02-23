Top track

Cristian Viviano - Sotto i Portici

Keep On Groovin' in the Theatre

Teatro Principe
Fri, 23 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJMilano
From €18.50

About

Proudly announcing our comeback in town for the iconic Fashion Week, striking down the historical Teatro Principe, filling it with a Loud Professional Soundsystem and a powerful new light set up.

Line up - TBA - will see two very special secret guests goi...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da nOVUS21 SRL.

Lineup

Venue

Teatro Principe

Viale Bligny, 52, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

