Top track

I've Got Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jessica Pratt + Joanna Sternberg

Union Chapel
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I've Got Me
Got a code?

About

FORM and Bird On The Wire Present

JESSICA PRATT

+ Special guest JOANNA STERNBERG

Under 16s accompanied by an adult .
Presented by FORM & Bird On The Wire.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jessica Pratt , Joanna Sternberg

Venue

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.