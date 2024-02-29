Top track

Daniel Fears, Vonne, Blumoon, Alesia Lani

Chess Club
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsAustin
$20.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Remixed & Reimagined

A Black History Month Showcase by KVRX

Featuring:

Daniel Fears

Vonne

Blumoon

Alesia Lani

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Chess Club and KVRX
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chess Club

617 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

