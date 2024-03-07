DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Slugg / Brant Wolff / EREZ.JPG

SILO Brooklyn
Thu, 7 Mar, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Slugg is still very much the new kid on the block but that has not stopped him from creating a buzz all over the country. Born in Miami, Slugg is highly influenced by early 90s hip hop; apparent in his latest EP release for House Keepers ‘Nancy St’ and col...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & House Hats.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Slugg

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

