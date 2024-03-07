Top track

Madteo (live), Leeway (live), Susu Laroche

Venue MOT Unit 18
Thu, 7 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Madteo back in London after nearly 5 years. The New York based Italian will debut his new live set.

Support from two of London's finest in Leeway + susu laroche.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by VENT.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Madteo, Leeway, Susu Laroche

Venue

Venue MOT Unit 18

Venue MOT Unit 18, Orion Business Centre, Surrey Canal Rd, London SE14 5RT, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

