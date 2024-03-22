DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Satin Beige

Hot Box
Fri, 22 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£13
About

After recently setting Liverpool's Tung Auditorium ablaze and seducing a sold-out crowd at Pizza Express Holborn, neo-soul enchantress Satin Beige returns to the Hotbox stage to drip her genre-blending mix of jazz, soul, pop and R&B into your ears - featur...

Under 18s to be accompanied by an responsible adult
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

