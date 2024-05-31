Top track

Aretha Franklin - Respect

Shoreditch Got Soul

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
Fri, 31 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5

About

The best musicians in London hit the stage for three sets of soulful bangers every Friday.

The only club night in town with incredible live performances and DJs from 9pm until 2.30am

Advanced tickets from £5. Doors from 8pm. £10 OTD from 8pm. DJs and Liv...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch.
Venue

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

134-146 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3AR, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

