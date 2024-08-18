DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Everyday People London

Boxpark Wembley
Sun, 18 Aug, 3:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £24.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
LONDON TOWN! Sunday, August 18th we are back for round 2 @ Boxpark Wembley!!

Music by Khalil, Vonnie Mack, Emma & friends

Hosted by Gitoo, Bernice, Maine & Friends.

This is an 19+ event
Everyday People
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Everyday People

Venue

Boxpark Wembley

18 Olympic Way, Wembley Park, Wembley HA9 0NU, UK
Doors open3:00 pm
Event ends8:00 pm

