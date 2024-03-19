Top track

Kate Bush Live at Hammersmith Odeon 1979 - Film Screening

East Street Tap
Tue, 19 Mar, 7:30 pm
FilmBrighton
£10

About

Live At Hammersmith Odeon is a recorded performance of Kate's first and only concert tour, The Tour Of Life from 1979. One of the great underseen concert films. Kate never went on to perform much after this show, but the sheer breadth of her performance he...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

East Street Tap

74 East St, Brighton BN1 1NF, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

