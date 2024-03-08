Top track

Offer Nissim & Netta - Turn up the Heat

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Xlsior Mykonos A.I.

Fire Night Club Vauxhall
Fri, 8 Mar, 11:45 pm
PartyLondon
About

MadMen presents XLSIOR MYKONOS - A.I. !

SPECIAL GUEST DJ - EVERSEND (FRANCE) UK DEBUT !

WITH ARNALDO NOVAIS (BRAZIL) & TOM BARCYS (UK)

HUGE PRODUCTION ! FIRST TIME IN THE UK !

1 HUGE FRIDAY NIGHT PARTY !

Party on with for Free @ A:M After Hours until...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by On Nation.
Venue

Fire Night Club Vauxhall

Vauxhall, S Lambeth Rd, London SW8 1RT
Doors open11:45 pm

