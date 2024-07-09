Top track

Spanish Love Songs - Routine Pain

Spanish Love Songs: Brave Faces Everyone

Lafayette
Tue, 9 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We not try to think about 2020 too much, but when we look back on that year's phenomenally bad vibes, Spanish Love Songs' classic breakthrough record Brave Faces Everyone is a very rare bright spot. Of course, the band never got to tour in support of the r...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Pink Mist.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Spanish Love Songs

Venue

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Kings Cross, London N1C 4PW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

