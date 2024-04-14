DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Anfisa Letyago

La Folie Douce - Les Arcs 1800
Sun, 14 Apr, 2:00 pm
DJBourg-Saint-Maurice
€20
About Anfisa Letyago

Naples export Anfisa Letyago brings volcanic energy to her techno mixes, harnessing vocal sampling to add colour to moody techno drum lines. Her sets are full of curveballs and red herrings as she takes a disjointed journey through her expansive music know Read more

Event information

Anfisa Letyago, est devenue rapidement l’une des leaders de la nouvelle génération en matière de musique électronique. À sa musique, elle ajoute des sons plus groovy qui rendent ses sets irrésistibles. Jeune, talentueuse, et charismatique, Anfisa Letyago e...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LA FOLIE DOUCE.
Lineup

Anfisa Letyago

Venue

La Folie Douce - Les Arcs 1800

73700, Bourg-Saint-Maurice, Savoie, France
Doors open12:00 pm

