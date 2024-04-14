DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Naples export Anfisa Letyago brings volcanic energy to her techno mixes, harnessing vocal sampling to add colour to moody techno drum lines. Her sets are full of curveballs and red herrings as she takes a disjointed journey through her expansive music know
Read more
Anfisa Letyago, est devenue rapidement l’une des leaders de la nouvelle génération en matière de musique électronique. À sa musique, elle ajoute des sons plus groovy qui rendent ses sets irrésistibles. Jeune, talentueuse, et charismatique, Anfisa Letyago e...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.