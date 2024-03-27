DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Laveda’s ‘A Place You Grew Up In’ is a time-capsule of its inception period, exploring a range of themes from the loss of innocence to the struggles of coming to grips with reality. The former Albany, now Brooklyn-based project showcases compelling melodie
Read more
Laveda
w/ Cal Folger Day
Wednesday, March 27th, 2024
Doors at 7:00 PM / Show at 8:00 PM
All Ages
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.