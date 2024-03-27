Top track

Barton Carroll - Laveda

LAVEDA w/ Cal Folger Day

Metro Baltimore
Wed, 27 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$17.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Laveda

Laveda’s ‘A Place You Grew Up In’ is a time-capsule of its inception period, exploring a range of themes from the loss of innocence to the struggles of coming to grips with reality. The former Albany, now Brooklyn-based project showcases compelling melodie Read more

Event information

Laveda

w/ Cal Folger Day

Wednesday, March 27th, 2024

Doors at 7:00 PM / Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

All ages
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Laveda

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

