DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A legendary warrior's stolen magic sword becomes the centerpiece of epic, intertwining love stories, set against the breathtaking landscapes of China.
A kind of Greatest Hits reel of the genre that became a surprise sleeper hit, bolstered by lighter-than-...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.