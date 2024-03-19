Top track

Freak Slug

Supersonic Records
Tue, 19 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FREAK SLUG (indie pop / Manchester)

Freak Slug, de son vrai nom Xenya Genovese, est l’une des nouvelles artistes indie les plus convoitées de Manchester. Productrice et compositrice, elle donne confiance à son public de manière ludique et énergique, en no...

Présenté par Supersonic.
Lineup

Freak Slug

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

