Jimmy Webb

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 21 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $61.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jimmy Webb live at Eddie's Attic!

“A night with Jimmy at the keys is not unlike getting to hear George Gershwin or Cole Porter live. It’s hard to believe one guy could have written all these amazing songs. If you get a chance to see him live, grab it." Pa...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 2 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jimmy Webb

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

