Top track

Second Hand

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dany Noel Cuban Project

Ladbroke Hall
Fri, 31 May, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Second Hand
Got a code?

About

Dany Noel (Bass, Vocal, Compositions), 3lizabeth (Vocals), Tomasz Bura (Piano), Will Fry (Percussions), Jamie Murray (Drums)

This is a sensational project where the Cuban bassist/singer, Dany, invites us on a fresh and fascinating musical journey that sho...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ladbroke Hall.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Ladbroke Hall

79 Barlby Road, Kensington and Chelsea, London, W10 6AZ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.