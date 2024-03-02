DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Groove Odyssey

fabric
Sat, 2 Mar, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
About

We’re super excited to be hosting our first Groove Odyssey at London’s Iconic Fabric night club on Saturday 2nd March 2024. It’s a daytime vibe from 2pm -10pm, and we’ve secured some heavy weight entertainment featuring, one of the Kings of Disco, Dimitri...

This is an 19+ event
presented by fabric.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

5
Dimitri From Paris, Jamie 3:26, Groove Assassin and 5 more

Venue

fabric

Charterhouse St, London EC1M 6HJ, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
Accessibility information

