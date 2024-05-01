DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Grace Cummings

Gold-Diggers
Wed, 1 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$27.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sid The Cat Presents

Grace Cummings

Maxim Ludwig & The Mystics

5/1/2024 at Gold-Diggers

21+

A "soon-to-be-iconic voice" (Rolling Stone), Grace Cummings is a contemporary folk musician from Melbourne, Australia. Her songwriting is influenced by 20th ce...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
Lineup

Grace Cummings, Maxim Ludwig

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

