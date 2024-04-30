Top track

Maelstrom

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MELTS

MOTH Club
Tue, 30 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Maelstrom
Got a code?

About

“MELTS bring many angles of attack to their brand of psych-rock.. It’s invigorating stuff” (NME)

“Churning, krautrock-infused psych-rock” (Stereogum)

“MELTS make gothy, driving post-punk.. a sound that is both cavernous and claustrophobic” (Brooklyn Vega...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Wide Awake pre-party & Bad Vibrations present
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Melts

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.