Piotta

Largo Venue
Sat, 16 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

“'Na notte infame” è il titolo del nuovo album del cantautore e rapper Tommaso Zanello alias Piotta, in uscita venerdì 1 marzo in tutte le piattaforme digitali, in CD e vinile.

Il disco, decimo lavoro di studio, prende tutta l'ispirazione dalla recente e...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Lineup

Piotta

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

