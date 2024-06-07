DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Grace Cummings

La Boule Noire
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Super! présente

Grace Cummings en concert le 07 juin 2024 à La Boule Noire

Le dernier album de l'auteure-compositrice-interprète australienne Grace Cummings, Ramona, est une œuvre de vérité brute rendue dans sa plus belle forme. S'éloignant de l'...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Grace Cummings

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.