Top track

In a Spiral

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Eryngii Presents Midi Neutron "ikeru" Release Show featuring: BIGYUKI and H31R

Public Records
Fri, 1 Mar, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$27.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

In a Spiral
Got a code?

About

Midi Neutron

Born and raised in NYC and Tokyo, Midi Neutron is known for his ambient, lofi/experimental hip-hop, and LA beat culture influences. His live performances are a spectacle of interconnected devices, offering an interactive experience. He has gr...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BIGYUKI, H31R

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.