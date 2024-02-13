DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
C’è un tempo per ogni cosa, dice il saggio. La musica fa parte della mia vita da molto
tempo. Ho cantato più o meno in tutte le occasioni in cui è prevista della musica. Spesso anche nelle altre, con un’unica discriminante: fare quello che mi piace, trov...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.