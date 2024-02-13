DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Marella Motta live @ Taste of Jazz

mare culturale urbano - cascina torrette
Tue, 13 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€1.15
About

C’è un tempo per ogni cosa, dice il saggio. La musica fa parte della mia vita da molto
tempo. Ho cantato più o meno in tutte le occasioni in cui è prevista della musica. Spesso anche nelle altre, con un’unica discriminante: fare quello che mi piace, trov...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Rest-Art.
Venue

mare culturale urbano - cascina torrette

Via Quinto Cenni 11, 20147 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

