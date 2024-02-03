DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bingo RnB Jamz

Fire & Lightbox
Sat, 3 Feb, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
£18.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

🎉 Welcome to BINGO JAMZ, your ultimate 90s and 00s RnB fix! Dive into an evening of immersive fun, games, prizes, and those irresistible slow jamz that defined an era.

🎵 Each participant receives a sheet with classic tracks to match, turning your bingo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bingo Jamz
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Fire & Lightbox

39 Parry St, London SW8 1RT, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

