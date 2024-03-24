Top track

Ferry Corsten + Special Guest (MMW)

La Otra
Sun, 24 Mar 2024, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $40.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Make sure to join us at our closing night!

Trust us... you do not want to miss this one.

Sunday March 24th 2024

Venue: LA OTRA

Address: 55NE 24th ST , MIAMI FL 33137 ( WYNWOOD)

Hours:11PM - 5AM

Dresscode: Relaxed Casual

Lineup

FERRY CORSTEN

This is a 21+ event
Apex Presents x Pitch Park
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ferry Corsten

Venue

La Otra

55 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, Florida 33137, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

