IVW: Frances And The Majesties + supports

The Old Blue Last
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Another Independent Venues Week date at the Old Blue Last, featuring performances from a handful of psychedelic revival bands - the wonderful London locals Frances and the Majesties, the country/folk-rock of Birds Flying Backwards and some lush cinematic s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Granfergo, Birds Flying Backwards, Frances And The Majesties

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

