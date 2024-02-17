DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Meule + Guest

Petit Bain
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

3 têtes bien connues du paysage musical tourangeau s’unissent avec la curiosité des touche-à-tout. Celle qui veut explorer et comprendre le psychédélisme d’un King Gizzard, celle qui ne vibre que sous la tension rythmique du Kraut allemand 70’s, celle...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Petit Bain & AFX.
Lineup

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

