Top track

Havalina - Incursiones

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Havalina en Zaragoza

Sala López
Sat, 18 May 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsZaragoza
€19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Havalina - Incursiones
Got a code?

About

Último concierto de Havalina en Zaragoza.

Havalina hacen que todo suene como si te adentraras en un bosque al anochecer, un lugar totalmente nuevo pero que resulta familiar y acogedor, influenciados por Sonic Youth, Queens of the Stone Age, The Cure o The...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre/madre/tutor legal.
Organizado por Ernie Records
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Havalina

Venue

Sala López

C. de Sixto Celorrio, 2, 50015 Zaragoza, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.