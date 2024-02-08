DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

George Shingleton with special guest Jayce Turley

Eddie's Attic
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $16.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

George Shingleton with special guest Jayce Turley live at Eddie's Attic!

Generations of Shingleton men have played an amalgam of bluegrass and the Appalachian "hill country" music familiar in their area of rural West Virginia, but George Shingleton was th...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
Lineup

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

