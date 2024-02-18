DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

meth. and Glassing with BLACKWATER SNIPER and Slowhole

Siberia
Sun, 18 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$18.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

meth. is an experimental metal band from Chicago.

Austin, TX trio GLASSING are set to unleash a new EP featuring two songs of sludgy, blackened fury on Dire and Sulk, their first recordings since 2021's critically acclaimed full-length Twin Dream. Dire an...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

meth., Glassing, BLACKWATER SNIPER

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.