Jazz re:freshed XMAS Party

Ninety One Living Room
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
It is that time of the year when most of us get a bit of a break and some time to relax (even some members of the jazz re:freshed team!!) but before we sign off until January it is time for the jazz re:freshed customary XMAS PARTY!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jazz re:freshed
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

