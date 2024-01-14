DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bohemian Way Presents: An evening with Vie Boheme

Icehouse
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
From $20.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

6PM DOORS & DINNER // 7PM SHOW START // $15 ADVANCE (+fees) // $20 AT THE DOOR // $25 PREMIUM BALCONY SEATING

Vie Boheme returns to the stage with a solo multimodal performance featuring song, dance, storytelling and poetry. What can you expect:

All ages
Presented by Icehouse.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vie Boheme

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

