Top track

Antes & Madzes - Dans ma tête

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Antes & Madzes

La Boule Noire
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Antes & Madzes - Dans ma tête
Got a code?

About

Paris-Rodez, même ciel voilé au-dessus des quartiers. Depuis leurs débuts, les rappeurs Antes & Madzes dynamitent les cartes postales de la province. À l’image d’un Orelsan, coincé à Caen, le duo hip-hop a traîné ses sneakers et son ennui dans les rues, le...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Boule Noire.

Lineup

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.