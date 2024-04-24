Top track

Leap

Supersonic Records
Wed, 24 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

❤️‍🩹 Suite à la fermeture de L'International pour travaux, la soirée est déplacée au Supersonic Records. Les billets achetés restent valables.

THE DARK HABITS TOUR

LEAP (Indie rock - Londres, UK)

Des refrains indéniablement accrocheurs, des extrêmes im...

Présenté par Take Me Out.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LEAP

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

