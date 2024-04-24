Top track

Leap

L'international
Wed, 24 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LEAP (Indie rock - Londres, UK)

Des refrains indéniablement accrocheurs, des extrêmes imprégnés de rock and roll, et la voix unique de Jack vous emmènent dans un voyage à travers les bas-fonds tordus de Londres. Le groupe a reçu le soutien de Rolling Ston...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Take Me Out.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LEAP

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

