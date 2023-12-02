DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Giam

Hacienda
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyRoma
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Torna l’appuntamento del sabato sera firmato Giam, con la sua trentesima stagione.

Show, artisti, performer, animazione e Djs che suoneranno dalla pop all’house, passando per sonorità techhouse e tribal.

NEW LOCATION

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Hacienda di Popi e Renato srl.

Hacienda

Via Dei Cluniacensi 68, 00159 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

