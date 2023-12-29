Top track

Jorja Smith - Be Honest (feat. Burna Boy)

2023 Wrapped Party

The Old Queens Head
Fri, 29 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

It's that time of the year, 2023 is coming to a close, and we've decided to take a look back at this years best of the best! Our resident DJs will be going through our very own Old Queen's Head 2023 Wrapped, bringing you all our favourite hip hop, afrobeat...

This is an 20+ event
Presented by The Old Queens Head.

Venue

The Old Queens Head

44 Essex Rd, London N1 8LN
Doors open8:00 pm
250 capacity

