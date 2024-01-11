DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blandine, Zaarm & Silicium | plateau rock

Le Makeda
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Plongez dans un univers rock, oscillant entre puissance et douces mélodies, le jeudi 11 janvier au Makeda ✨

Venez profiter d'une soirée regrouppant Blandine, Zaarm & Silicium, 3 groupes aux énergies envoutantes.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LE MAKEDA.

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

